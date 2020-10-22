The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons across the country with immediate effect.

The IGP, however, exempted those attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives, from the order. This is coming 10 days after the police authorities disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, following protests against the squad for high handedness and extrajudicial killings. The PUNCH reports that Adamu’s predecessors had also issued similar

directives which were only observed in breach. The latest directive was contained in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020, addressed to all state Commissioners of Police.

The wireless signal with reference number, CB:4001/DOPS/SPU/ FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER AND DIRECTIVES, said, “any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences