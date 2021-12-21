Inspector-general of police (IGP) Alkali Baba has ordered discreet and transparent investigations into alleged professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from some residents in Lagos State by some police officers.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the police had commenced investigations into the allegations particularly levelled against a deputy superintendent of police, Nwawe Cordelia and others, serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos.

He said “this follows the setting up of a special investigation panel by the IGP to carry out a discreet and transparent investigation into the allegation.

“This development has become imperative following the report making the rounds in the media alleging the involvement of the officers in the extortion of the funds from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter, and Yusuf Samson Dayo at gunpoint on July 14, 2021 while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

“Consequently, DSP Cordelia and the other police personnel allegedly indicted in the report, have been ordered to report to the special investigation panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 to answer to the allegations against them.”

