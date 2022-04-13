As a part of the activities to mark the one year anniversary of the appointment of the Inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba, the IGP said all arrangements have been made to release the promotion list for all junior officers in the Nigeria Police Force, who have not been promoted since 2017.

Speaking at the Zone 7 Police headquarters in Abuja, the IGP, who said the promotions will come out on Thursday, April 14, 2022, also said the Nigeria Police Force was also working on the promotion of senior officers and men of the Force too.

He said: “We are processing promotions as at when due. I’m assuring you between Wednesday and tomorrow Thursday, I am releasing the promotion of junior officers from the rank of sergeant, that is PC to Corporal, Corporal to Sergeant and Sergeant to Inspector.

“This thing was ongoing before the issue of striking came in.”

Also, speaking on the one year anniversary and some of the achievements of the current IGP, the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP has carried out 192 capital projects in the last one year.

He said most of the projects include the renovation of some major police facilities across the country and the Force headquarters and even building new projects.

In another development, the IGP also said that the moles making mischief about the purported strike action have been identified and disciplined.

The IGP said, “One of the things that I got disappointed was when I heard the issue of Police strike. I started seeing the grievances. I feel this government and the leadership of the Nigeria Police have done much to address almost all the issues that have been stated as problem.

“Throughout our intervention to see that this thing is not actualised, we were able to discover that Policemen were not involved. Policemen were not involved seriously.

“Some that we have been able to get were involved, and we took proper action, proper discipline on them.

“We were able to arrest Policemen who were involved in advocating or sending those kinds of messages

“In fact we have been able to get the originator of the message. This is a Policeman, who has about 40 Facebook pages, over 20 WhatsApp groups, and so forth.

“So, the mole in us, we have been able to get and discipline them. I’m happy to discover that most of the Policemen do not even know what they are talking about. If it is welfare, our welfare, salary increase has been done. It is remaining actualisation.”