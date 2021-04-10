ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The acting inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, has re-appointed CP Frank Mba as force public relations officer.

He also approved the posting of AIG Hafiz Inuwa as the force secretary and member of the force management team.

Also, Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa has been reappointed as principal staff officer (PSO) to the IGP.

The new force secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa takes over from AIG Mustapha Dandaura who has been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.