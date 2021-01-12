ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State commands and formations.

The new posting and deployment include the following: CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, Kebbi State; SPU, FHQ, Abuja, now has CP Philip Maku; VP Ali Janga Ali will head Sokoto command; CP Ohikere Idris is now CP Armament, FHQ, Abuja.

CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro has been redeployed to CMDT Police College Ikeja; CP John Amadi has been redeployed to Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos; Oyo state now has CP Ngozi Onadeko; Enugu, VL Mohammed Aliyu; Border Patrol. FHQ, Abuja is to be headed by CP Haladu Musa Rosamson.

Others are Cross River State, to be headed by CP Sikiru Akande; CP Aliyu Garbage posted to Ebonyi state; CP Abubakar Umar Bature, posted to Airport Command; CP Yusuf Ahmed to head Department of Operations; Adamawa State command is to be headed by CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji; Training and Department is to headed by CP Babaita Ishola.

The Deputy Force PRO, CSP Aremu Sikiru Adeniran also note that CP Nasiru Mohammed is redeployed to Imo state; CMDT Police Detective College Enugu is to be headed by CP Alexander Nengi Wannang; Delta State command will be headed by CP Ari Mohammed Ali; Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja, will be headed by CP Olofu Tony Adejoh; Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja, will be headed by CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar and Force Public Relations Officer is still CP Frank Mba.

Aremu noted that the postings/redeployments are with immediate effect.