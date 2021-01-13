By Ejike Ejike |

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State commands and formations.

The new posting and deployment include the following: CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, Kebbi State; SPU, FHQ, Abuja, now has CP Philip Maku; VP Ali Janga Ali will head Sokoto command; CP Ohikere Idris is now CP Armament, FHQ, Abuja.

CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro has been redeployed to CMDT Police College Ikeja; CP John Amadi has been redeployed to Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos; Oyo state now has CP Ngozi Onadeko; Enugu, VL Mohammed Aliyu; Border Patrol. FHQ, Abuja is to be headed by CP Haladu Musa Rosamson.