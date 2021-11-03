The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, had redeployed the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State, CP Edward Egbuka, to the Force Headquarters.

The IGP also approved the immediate posting of CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka to Plateau State command as the new commissioner of police in-charge of the state.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said commissioner of police Onyeka, hails from Nkume, in Njaba local government area of Imo State.

He holds a B.A (Hons) in Public Administration and a Master’s Degree in Defence Studies from Punjab University, India.

He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Financial Malpractices Investigation Course; and Armed Conflict Management Course, Command Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Bauchi, Imo, Abia, Zamfara State Commands and Zone 1 Headquarters, Kano.

Mba also said the IGP, while assuring the people of Plateau State of the unrelenting commitment of the police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crimes in the State, charged the new commissioner of police to deploy his community building experience in ensuring improved public safety and security of lives and property of the citizenry in the State.

He enjoined the people of Plateau State to continuously work with the police for effective policing of their communities.