Inspector-general of police, Alkali Usman Baba, has appealed to governors in the country to copy the security initiative and strategy of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, which has given Kano the status of the most peaceful state in the country.

Baba who paid a courtesy visit to Ganduje after lecture/interactive session with officers and men of the police at the Bompai Headquarters, said he admired the roles being played by the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) in ensuring traffic flow and saving lives across the busy roads of the state.

He said, “I have already seen that Kano State is going e-policing and this is very commendable. Your Excellency, I am here to say thank you very much. The people of Kano should be proud of you.

“Your community policing strategy has added value to the discharge of our responsibilities.

It has also added 744 personnel to our manpower in the state.

“Here in Kano, I have seen community policing in action. I have seen community participation in action, I have also seen the government in action,” he said.

