The inspector-general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has flagged-off a reinvigorated special security action plan, code named “Operation Puff Adder II” to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP, during the flag-off of the special operation at the force headquarters, Abuja, said “Operation Puff Adder II is an initiative of the force conceived from a deliberate and critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crimes in the country.

“With the special operation, there shall be massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the force to reinforce and consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I, launched by the IGP in April, 2019.” The IGP further said the flag-off is the first phase of the operation targeted at the full restoration of peace and security in the North-West and North-Central Geopolitical Zones of the country.

“The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country.