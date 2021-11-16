Inspector general of police, IGP Alkali Baba said the international police, popularly known, as INTERPOL must develop new strategies to tackle the new crime dimensions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of INTERPOL 2021 week in Abuja, the IGP said the organisation has become the most critical global police network that tackles global challenges and hence, the need for a new strategy to tackle crimes.

The IGP said the Nigeria Police Force would continue to offer support and collaboration with INTERPOL in tackling crimes in the country and around the world.

Also speaking at the event, the minister of police affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi said Nigeria has been facing different criminal challenges and the president is determined to address it.

The minister said, “This is a very unique event because it is appropriate for the current security challenges.

“We will support and provide all necessary tools for the police and the Nigeria INTERPOL to ensure they succeed.”

Meanwhile, the head of INTERPOL in Nigeria, AIG Garba Umar said the organisation has been supporting law enforcement in global monitoring of criminal elements and provision of intelligence and this has led to the arrest of prominent Nigerians who were running from justice.

He also said among the 124 membership countries, Nigeria INTERPOL ranks first in Africa and they have collaborated and given intelligence to other law enforcement agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Immigration Service. BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

