The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, has charged officers and men of the Nigeria police force to brace up to the anticipated internal security challenges that the year 2022 will bring.

The police boss stated this in Abuja at the end of the year meeting with the commissioners of police on Monday.

While addressing the issues the police would face in the coming year, the IGP charged the officers and men of the police to “be prepared to strengthen your leadership capacity in dealing with crimes customarily associated with the end of the year.

“You should brace up to the anticipated internal security challenges that the Year 2022 will, undoubtedly, present.”

Speaking on measures he has applied to address unruly police men during the Christmas period, the IGP said: “following persistent reports of professional infractions by some police personnel in various commands across the country, I have directed the Monitoring Unit, X-Squad, and Force Provost Marshal to jointly commence a special operation across the country with a view to monitoring police conducts, especially during this festive season, and enforcing professional standards as citizens transit in and around the country.

“This operation would be well-coordinated, and any personnel caught involving himself or herself in any unethical acts will be firmly dealt with. If such misconducts resulted from supervisory negligence, the line supervisors could also be held vicariously liable and dealt with. As often said, ‘to be forewarned is to be forearmed’.

Accordingly, you are enjoined to make this a subject of general lecture to all police personnel in your commands. ”

While speaking on the challenges 2020 brought to the Force, the IGP said: “the year 2021 has been particularly challenging to the Nigeria Police Force. These challenges centre largely on the potent threat posed to internal security by the activities of bandits, secessionist elements, kidnapping syndicates, and other highly organized criminals. The challenges were compounded by the #Endsars violence of the preceding year which weakened the morale and operational base of the Force following the massive destruction of Police operational assets; and unfortunate deaths and injuries to Police officers that attended the violent protests.

“Despite this reality within the internal security space, I am delighted to note that all of you, as strategic police commanders, remained resilient, and demonstrated commendable level of courage, initiative, sound operational capacity, and loyalty not only to the Force leadership, but to our dear country, all in an attempt to ensure stability within the internal security space. This is the spirit that we set out to advance in the policing agenda which I laid out following my assumption of duty as inspector-general of police and I am delighted that you have keyed into this our new policing mission.”