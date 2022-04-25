The inspector general of police, IGP Usman Baba has ordered the distribution of the acquired medical facilities which include amongst others 50 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen regulators, 52 chemical sprayers, four electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), anesthetic machines and accessories, operating tables, hospital beds/mattresses, incubators, autoclaves, suction machines to police health facilities.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this is part of events to mark this year’s World Malaria Day.

The IGP has also charged all personnel of the Force to take full advantage of the police health facilities in their respective commands and formations especially in light of the recent acquisition and distribution of medical facilities on the basis of need and take care of their health.

The inspector general of Police equally admonished police personnel to take advantage of these health facilities and engage in physical exercises, medical checks and good diet to improve their living conditions and reduce avoidable deaths while on duty, and subsequently advance their service delivery.

The IGP also said the services of police hospitals and health care facilities are not restricted to police personnel alone as well-meaning members of the public can equally access and benefit from the top-notch services rendered at the police medical facilities across the country.

The Force PRO said the IGP, in the spirit of the 2022 World Health Day, charged the general public to regularly imbibe good health habits, environmental sanitation, reduction of activities responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer and all sorts of pollutions that are capable of damaging the ecosystem which in turn kills people silently on a regular basis.