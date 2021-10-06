Inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under his watch would strive to ensure the security of life and property nationwide and deal decisively with emerging threats to the nation’s peace and development.

He spoke in Lagos yesterday through the head of police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Olatunji Disu, while receiving vehicles donated by the German government in furtherance of the bid to rev up the security architecture of the country.

Speaking at the event held at Germaine Auto Centre, 4th Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Disu commended the German government for the gesture and promised that the vehicles would be put to good use to protect lives and property of the people.

He said, “On behalf of the IGP, Alkali Usman Baba, we thank the German government for extending their hand of fellowship to us towards crime prevention in Nigeria.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to assure you that the vehicles will be put to good use for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens of the country,” Disu said.

Earlier, the consulate-general of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, Herbet Maassen, said the presentation of the vehicles was in line with the commitment of the German government to contribute positively to foreign countries.

“The presentation of the vehicles is our own way of contributing towards assisting the Nigerian security agencies to maintain peace and security in Nigeria. We will continue to do more as the situation requires,” he said.