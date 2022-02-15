House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Operations of Real Estate Developers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has disclosed that the FCT has been losing an estimated N600billion annually in revenues accruable to it from the real estate sector.

This is even as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, vowed to deal with fraudulent developers in the nation’s capital.

The chairman of the committee, Hon Blessing Onuh revealed this at a two-day workshop organised by the House of Representatives Investigative Ad-hoc Committee on Mass Housing /Real Estate Development in the FCT, yesterday.

She said the workshop was to discuss the economy of the real estate industry, saying that they shall clearly articulate the value chain in this multi-trillion naira industry and identify why the FCT has not been getting its fair share.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This committee’s preliminary findings indicated that the FCT has been losing an estimated N600 Billion annually in revenues accruable to it from the real estate sector.

“Take for example a house or land is sold for N500,000,000.00 (five hundred million naira), the lawyer gets his legal fee, the agent gets his brokerage fee, the bank gets its transaction charges and the government gets nothing if the transaction is not presented for registration.

“This kind of transactions go on in volumes every day unregulated, leaving the government with the perennial struggles of meeting up its responsibility of providing modern amenities for its people. Many of these transactions are done in cash making the industry a haven for money laundering and illicit financial flows. The time to change the narratives is now”, she buttressed.

Onuh further called on the FCT minister to use his powers to enforce the provisions of the law establishing the FCT for the common good of all Nigerians living or visiting the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We as lawmakers and representatives of the Nigerian people shall never relent in giving you the needed support to carry out your constitutional duties. Posterity shall hold us all to judgment if we all abuse this trust either by our actions or inactions,” she said.