Following the investigations launched into remittances of internally-generated revenue (IGR) and one percent stamp duty by all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and contractors respectively by the Senate Committee on Finance, one agency has remitted N1 billion so far out of its over N3 billion liabilities.

The investigations, which commenced last year, has started yielding results in terms of huge remittances into the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) of the Federal Government in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

The registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, who appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), disclosed at the weekend that the agency had paid N1 billion to the treasury following reconciliation of its accounts with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) as directed by the Senate committee.

“We have met and reconciled our accounts with Fiscal Responsibility Commission and our outstanding liability to Federal Government stood at slightly over N3billion. In December, we paid N1 billion to the Accountant General of the Federation and obtained a treasury receipt. We are left with a balance of over N2 billion,” the CAC boss said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Adeola asked to know when the balance will be paid, Abubakar said another tranche of N500million will be paid this week while the agency will defray the balance by August this year.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the media adviser to Senator Adeola, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said the chairman of the Senate Committee expressed satisfaction that the investigation he championed in 2021 as a last resort to shore up government’s revenues to reduce budget deficit and borrowing was yielding positive results.

He added that it was no longer business as usual when agencies of government will generate huge revenues and expend the same on frivolous expenditure contrary to the 1999 Constitution and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

“At this point in our nation’s history and with the vagaries of the world economy impacting negatively on the sources of funds for government to address huge deficit in infrastructure and such issues as meeting the demands of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, if possible, there is need to look inward into the financial dealings of all revenue generating agencies of government with a view to bringing in funds and blocking financial leakages by some agencies,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, following the commencement of the Senate investigations, over N500 million hitherto held by some agencies were paid to the government coffers from IGR as well as percent stamp duties which informed the National Assembly raising the revenue projections of many agencies, particularly the Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs)

The statement added that in the coming weeks, many MDAs were scheduled to appear before the Senate Committee to account for their IGR and 1% stamp duties collected between 2015 and 2021.