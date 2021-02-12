ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho admitted that winning the Emirates FA Cup would be a dream after netting the winning goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

Iheanacho scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time as the Foxes reached the last eight for the second successive season.

Leicester City have been runners-up four times in the past, but have never won the FA Cup and Iheanacho knows what it would mean.

“It would be a dream, most especially for the fans and for Leicester City,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“They’ve been waiting so many years for this. Hopefully we can do it this season.

“The most important thing is we went through to the next round.

“I’m really happy. Everyone is smiling. It was too cold and I’m really happy to get the winner in 90 minutes.

“It was one of those games, it’s really freezing. So, everybody’s cold, people playing and people on the bench.

“When I scored everybody in the stands were happy. It’s really cold, they wanted to get in and go home, but it’s a fantastic game and we are looking forward now to the next round.”