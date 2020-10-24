Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, says there’s more to come from him after playing a key role in Thursday’s Europa League win over Ukranian club Zorya Luhansk.

Iheanacho registered one goal and two assists in the 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

“It was a great night,” the goalscorer told LCFC TV.

“So, 3-0, a clean sheet, we’re happy. It wasn’t a great start for us, the second half was much better.

“So, we’re happy we started well in the Europa League, hopefully [we’ll] work more in training and we’ll take it from there.

I’m happy with the two assists and a goal. Hopefully [there’s] more to come.

“I think it’s my first time [in the Europa League], so I’m really happy. Hopefully, [I’ll] play more and get more goals, some more assists and help my team.

While Jamie Vardy missed Thursday’s win due to a calf problem, Iheanacho says he did not feel the pressure of having to lead City’s line against Zorya, and three goal involvements substantiated that outlook.

“To be fair, there’s no pressure on my side,” he said.

“Of course, Jamie is a top striker, everyone knows, and we miss him in the team, but if he’s not there, I’ve got the responsibility, so I just need to be calm and help my team and get the results that we need.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian international has been nominated for Europa League player of the week.

The 24-year-old will however battle it out with three other players for the honour.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is one of the top contenders after netting a hat-trick in the Portguese club 4-2 away win at Lech.

Yusuf Yacizi, who also bagged a hat-trick in Lille’s 4-1 away win against Slavia Prague of Czech Republic is nominated along with Villarreal’s Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo scored one goal and recorded two assists as Villarreal beat Turkish outfit Sivasspor 5-3.