Leicester City manager, Brender Rodgers, has said red-hot striker Kelechi Iheanacho has finally silenced the moaners with his goal run.

The Nigerian, 24, endured a tough start at the Foxes following his £25m moves from Manchester City in 2017.

But his 12 goals in nine games have cemented the third spot and put Leicester into next month’s FA Cup final.

“Kelechi’s gone through spells when there were moans and groans when he came on. But I don’t think there’s any now. That’s a testament to Kelechi,” Rodgers said.