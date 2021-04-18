ADVERTISEMENT

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the game’s only goal as Leicester City saw out a narrow victory over Southampton at Wembley on Sunday night to book a spot against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Leicester had the better of the chances in the first half and might have gone ahead near the half-hour mark when Jamie Vardy got in behind the Saints defence, but his chipped shot sailed just wide of the far post.

Iheanacho put the Foxes in front early in the second half when he collected the rebound from his own shot from Jamie Vardy’s cut-back and slotted his second attempt past Fraser Forster to give Brendan Rodger’s side the lead.

Leicester will play Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 1-0 in the other semi on Saturday, in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 15 with a limited number of fans expected to be allowed into the stadium