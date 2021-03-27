BY ANDREW ESSIEN |



After weeks of speculation, a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Oyeabo Ihejirika, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihejirika was received by the chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni, yesterday in Abuja.

A statement issued by director of press and media to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed said: “Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by Jigawa governor and chairman, APC Strategy and Contact Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Farouk Aliyu.”

It quoted Buni as saying, “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South-East generally.

“This is a great moment for the party as Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South-East closer to the centre.”

The statement added the party looks forward to more of APC presence in the South-East.