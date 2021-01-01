BY KALU EZIYI |

A former chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), has called for early provision of incentives by governments at all levels in the country for farmers for the 2021 farming seasons to boost food production in the country.

Ihejirika stated this at the 2020 Economic Empowerment Programme of Amaba Daughters Association (ADA) in Amaba in Isuikwuato local government area, saying such interventions were necessary to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 on the agriculture sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the potentials in agriculture as a reliable source of revenue and employment for the youth, the former army chief urged the beneficiaries to also key into the various agricultural programmes by the federal government and its agencies.

Ihejirika, who congratulated the beneficiaries of the programme and farmers in the community for a bountiful 2020 harvest, restated his commitment to encouraging them through provision of yam seedlings and agricultural inputs as he did in 2019.

Earlier in her address, the president of the association, Mrs. Oby Ikpechukwu Onu, said the essence of the programme was to return to the society and bring succour to the less privileged as well as to check deviant attitudes.

Represented by the Nigerian coordinator of the association, Mrs. Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie, the president, who announced that 25 persons were slated for the programme and to receive palliatives, urged them to use the items judiciously.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr. Paul Nnamba, described members of the association as trail blazers who had “shown direction, unity, peace and development” for the community, and appealed to other associations to emulate their good gesture.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Nnenna said they were overwhelmed by the gesture, and assured that they would use the items to add value to the lives of others and the community.