Premier Agribusiness Academy (PAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) for the purpose of private sector and farmer capacity building.

The director general of Premier Agribusiness Academy, Francis Toromade, made this known shortly after the signing which took place at the international headquarters of IITA in Ibadan recently.

Toromade stated that the purpose of the agreement is to increase human capacity development through good and impactful agricultural practice in the areas of maize, cowpea, soybean, yam and cassava cultivation.

He said: “What PAA will do as part of this partnership is to make sure that all the commodities and crops that are the focus of research in IITA like cassava, maize, soybean, yam etc. get private sector awareness and patronage.”

The DG said some stakeholders within the agricultural industry are not aware of what IITA is doing in terms of research and how it can impact their farming practice.

He blamed that the low yield per hectare of soybean in Nigeria on lack of knowledge and technical ability of farmers.

Toromade further explained that with the same farm land size, South Africa generates 1.97 tons of soybean per hectare while Nigeria generates 0.97 tons per hectare with the same size and quality of land the difference being the level of knowledge and quality practice that can bring about increase in yield and farmer profitability.

He intimated that what PAA is trying to do with the collaboration agreement in this regard is to bridge the gap between the farmer, the private sector and the quality research done in IITA.

DDG, partnership for delivery, IITA, Kenton Dashiell, said with the MoU, IITA and PAA has agreed to exchange information in areas of human capacity development on the most impactful practices (MIP) on IITA’s core mandate crops that will impact private sector stakeholders in the agricultural value chain and farmers in Nigeria thereby bringing about higher produce, farmer profitability and ultimately food security in Nigeria.

While explaining the purpose of the collaboration, Mr. AyoOluwa Okediji, an Information Technology (IT) Consultant with PAA explained that the collaboration is aimed at driving productivity and profitability in agribusiness by leveraging digital technologies and other innovative solutions to aid proper dissemination and transfer of IITA’s research results into effective policy and practice across the agri-food value chain.