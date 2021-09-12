Ijaw elders from the Niger Delta region have expressed anger over the continued silence by President Muhammadu Buhari over the forensic audit report on the spending of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying it should be made public.

The elders, under the aegis of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), noted that the secrecy surrounding the report was worrisome and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make the report public and include the publication of the names of those culpable in the mismanagement of the funds of the NDDC and abandonment of projects over the years.

The president, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, in a statement on Friday, faulted the secrecy with which the outcome of the forensic audit is being handled, saying the people of the Niger Delta region deserved to know every detail relating to the report of the forensic audit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okaba said there should be no cover up or sacred cows in the implementation of the outcome of the audit, noting that all the persons culpable, irrespective of party or political affiliations, should be brought to justice without fear or favour.

He warned the federal government to stop the practice of using the NDDC as a political patronage agency which is controlled and managed from Abuja instead of by the people of the Niger Delta region.

He said the commission must be accountable to the people it was created to serve and not those in positions of authority in Aso Rock.

He warned that any further delay in the inauguration of the NDDC board is a clear betrayal of trust and display of the federal government’s insensitivity to the ljaw nation and Niger Delta region.

He said since the submission of the report to the presidency, President Buhari had not said anything about it and the constitution of the substantive board of the NDDC.

“It is a huge integrity test and task on Mr. President to immediately submit the forensic report undiluted to the corridors of public domain with the guarantee of free and easy access by anyone that cares in line with the Freedom of Information Act,” he added.