Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has kicked against an alleged plot to scrap the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), describing the plot as “a conspiracy of a select few within the corridors of power.”

IYC president, Deacon Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to know that those behind the plot were enemies of the Niger Delta, who were determined to set our region on the path of violence to further deepen the scourge of insecurity plaguing the country.

The statement reads in part”The Presidency and the Federal Government should distance themselves from any suggestion or advice by any group of persons or individuals to either scrap the NDDC or merge it with any ministry because considering such a sinister idea will nail the fragile peace we currently enjoy in the region to the coffin of avoidable violent conflict.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should know that some of his close aides, especially some persons he entrusted with the collective interests of our region have abandoned the region to pursue their selfish interests.

“They have raped the NDDC so much that they can no longer account for the humongous amount of money that accrued to the Commission in the past two years.

“They are, therefore, desperate to cover up their tracks and are capable of coming up with wicked suggestions to bury their malfeasance without recourse to the peace, stability and development of the region.”