BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

The umbrella youth body of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, the Ijaw Youths Council worldwide has commiserated with the Yoruba nation over the sudden death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Afenifere.

The IYC, through its national spokesman, Comr. Ebilade Ekerefe described the death of the pro-democracy activist as a shock and a great loss not just to the Yoruba nation, but to every nation within the Nigerian state that is fighting for the liberation and emancipation of its people.

Ekerefe noted that Ijaw youths drew inspiration from Yinka Odumakin because of his unrepentant advocacy for a structured Nigeria that will reflect the principles of equity, fairness and justice, which is the fundamental reason upon which the Ijaw Youths Council was founded.