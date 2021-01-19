By Osa Okhomina |

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have announced the decision to put on hold the planned massive protest and shut down of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the Ijaw youths, the decision was based on consultation with critical stakeholders and leaders of thoughts within the region and critical organs of Council to allow the sole administrator superintend over the conclusion of the forensic audit as alluded by the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of the umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe while speaking yesterday in Yenagoa noted that despite the pressure and compromising stance of a few, the agitation resulted in breaking the silence of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio on a new timeline for the appointment of a substantive board.

“He said and we quote “a substantive board will be appointed in April, 2021 by which time the forensic auditors have submitted their report to the federal government.

“What we have gathered from the new timeline is the fact that the sole administrator, Mr. Akwa Effiong has a four months tenure to remain in office.

“Though we have observed that the past promises made by the federal government on the issues of NDDC, Amnesty office, the East-West road, and other issues concerning our development, have never been fulfilled.”

“We would be waiting, monitoring and engaging the federal government and minister Godswill Akpabio on these numerous contentious issues. And on the appointment of Engr. Udengs Eradiri as SA Youth to the sole administrator, though positive and for a purpose, it should not be taken as a means to silence the Ijaw youths agitating for a substantive board for the NDDC.”