Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been announced as the headline sponsor of Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.

Mr. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Project Consultants on the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, said “We are delighted to welcome Airtel on board as Headline sponsor, they proudly connect millions of Nigerians every day and we are extremely happy to have the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon associated with the brand.

“Our belief at Nilayo is that Sports Sponsorship is a veritable tool for economic development in any society. We are positive that this partnership will open a new vista of opportunities in the trajectory of marathons and road races in the country.”

The Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon is scheduled for 17th July, 2021. The route starts at Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin and ends at Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium. The event consists of three races, the Half Marathon, 10KM and 5KM Fun Run.

The event is endorsed by World Athletics, International Association of International Marathons and Distance Races and Athletics Federation of Nigeria. 40 Elite Runners have been confirmed for the race.

The Half Marathon is organized by the prestigious Heritage Group and is greatly supported by Ogun State Government.