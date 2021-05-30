Ikeja Electric (IE), has restated its support for quality education with the donation of educational materials to Agidingbi Primary Schools, Ikeja, Lagos, as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day.

The company stated that it is in line with its commitment to support efforts in promoting quality primary education and also contribute to the growth of the educational sector in Nigeria, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Speaking during presentation of the items which included books, writing materials and school bags, the company’s Chief Finance Officer, Olubunmi Olukoju, explained that IE came to identify with Agidingbi Primary School, as a way of giving back to the society, in appreciation of their contribution to the progress the company.

“We understand that quality primary education is the bedrock for building leaders of tomorrow, so it becomes pertinent that we lend our support to the growth and quality educational development of these children. As a socially responsible corporate organization, we will continue to engender opportunities and support platforms that will prepare children to excel in their academic pursuits,” she said.

In her response, the elated Head Teacher of Agidingbi Primary School, Ehirim Edith, commended Ikeja Electric for distributing the educational items to their pupils, as this will encourage them in their studies.

“We are extremely delighted and grateful to Ikeja Electric for coming to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day with our school,” she said.

During the interactive session in the school, the pupils were educated on how to use electricity safely to avoid electrical hazards.

Olukoju urged the pupils to abide by all the safety tips at all times while enjoying electricity at home, school and anywhere they find themselves.