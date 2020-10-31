By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU, Kano |

The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Alhaji Jamilu Isiaku Gwamna has said that the era of estimated billing will soon be over in Nigeria.

This is as the Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) on Friday commenced the distribution of prepaid meters to 106, 000 customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) approved by the Federal Government.

Mrs Folake Soetan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of IE, made this known at the flagging-off of the programme in Ikeja.

Gwamna made the disclosure on Friday in Kano during the flag-off of the distribution of free prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Scheme.

Speaking at the occasion, the MD said no fewer than 87, 000 metres would be distributed to the three states of Katsina, Kano and Jigawa under phase zero.

The managing director who was represented at the occasion by the chief operation officer, Mr Vijay Sonawane, said with the free distribution of the meters, customers would no longer receive estimated bill.

“With the distribution of the meters, customers will no longer receive estimated bill as in the case before now,” he said

He, therefore, warned customers to desist from tempering with the meters or byepassing the meters as any customer found engaging in the illegal act, would be arrested and prosecuted.

In his remarks, the Head of Customer Service, Abubakar Yusuf said no fewer than one million customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states would be provided with the meters free of charge.

He urged customers to make good use of the meters to ensure effective service delivery.

Soetan said that the programme was part of the Federal Government’s effort to further bridge the country’s metering gap, and also cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria.

She said: “In line with this programme, IE is committed to driving the roll out through a series of one-day metering initiative across different locations in its network.”