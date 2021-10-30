Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has explained that it is still changing the old overloaded 132kV Ikeja West – Alimoso – Ogba – Alausa – Ota – Papalanto 240MW transmission line with a new high capacity 500MW transmission line to solve the problem of poor power supply in Ikeja West/Papalanto axis of Lagos State.

TCN general manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah who gave the explanation, said at the moment the five power stations along that line route have a total capacity of 570MW but is only able to deliver 240MW because of the old undersized transmission line.

Bearing in mind that power supply in the area will be disrupted during the work hours, TCN apologised for the inconveniences and solicit the support and understanding of the Lagos State government and electricity consumers in the affected areas, to enable the successful completion of the project as it is aimed to improve power supply to them in the course of time.

“As the area continues to experience continued increase in human population and socio-economic activities, the demand for electricity will continue to grow and if the line is left without upgrade, electricity supply would soon become impossible in the area,” the statement said in part.

TCN said works on the replacement of the old 132kV transmission line lasts from 8am to 5pm daily after which light is restored by 6pm in the evening to 8am in the morning, adding that the exercise is to continue for about 4 weeks from now.