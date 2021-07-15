Lagos state Government has assured of its preparedness to address the various environmental and infrastructural challenges leading to the collapse of the road network within the Ikeja Government Reservation areas with the on-going urban regeneration project.

The special adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye stated this during an Inspection of on-going works on a network of four roads, comprising Oduduwa way, Oduduwa crescent, Oba Dosunmu and Sobo Arobiodu streets.

She said, “Ikeja GRA was designated to have urban regeneration, for now we are working on Oduduwa way, Oduduwa crescent, Oba Dosunmu and Sobo Arobiodu, so that is why we are here today, the roads is a network of four roads totaling about five kilometres by the time you add the four together, we are here to see the progress of work and address some of the issues along with the residents.’’

According to her, the highbrow area used to be exclusively residential and one of the cleanest and most orderly neighborhood in Lagos State, noting that the growth of many commercial concerns ranging from entertainment outlets to restaurants, bars and lounges, fancy hotels and suites, supermarkets and mini-marts, financial institutions and other private ventures, has turned Ikeja GRA into a sprawling commercial centre.

Adeyoye added that the phenomenal increase in activities within Ikeja GRA over the time, has led to various environmental and infrastructural challenges among which is flooding that threatens the multi billion naira prime properties in the GRA, as many of the streets lack proper drainages and water channels thereby impeding the flow of traffic, extending travel hours, causing damages to vehicles and low patronage for businesses.

The Special Adviser said in order to address and reverse flooding and infrastructure challenges, the administration of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, in year 2020, awarded the reconstruction and upgrading of Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Oba Dosumu and Sobo Arobiodu Streets, four strategic roads in Ikeja GRA.

The special adviser who said the ministry is working in conjunction with the Office of Drainage Services to address the flooding and infrastructural challenges added that upon completion of the on-going regeneration works and upgrading of the roads in Ikeja GRA will ensure improved drainage network, provide an effective drainage system, address the problem of perennial flooding and provide good connectivity with other roads in the vicinity.