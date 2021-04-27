ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

Fresh facts have emerged that the Gboleru royal house who is said to be the next in line to produce the next Akinrun is awaiting the directive of the state government on the presentation of its candidate to the throne.

It was gathered that activities towards installing a new Akinrun of Ikirun has commenced after the final burial ceremony of Late Oba Rauf Adedeji

According to the Ifelodun Council Manager, Mrs. Eunice Adedeji Ikeola the local government office is awaiting the directive of the ministry in charge of local government and chieftaincy Affairs on the vacant stool.

Mrs Ikeola pointed out that Akinrun is a first class stool in the state, saying careful and due processes need to be followed to ensure fairness.

It was gathered that the Gboleru ruling house, who is next in line to produce the next Akinrun of Ikirun is making all preparations and arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful selection of a candidate within the ruling house for the exalted position.

According to a government’ Gazette of 1980 signed by Chief Bola Ige, the former Governor of old Oyo State, during the reign of Late Oba Lawani Adeyemi, there are three ruling houses in Ikirun land. They are Obaara, Adedeji and Gboleru ruling houses.

Oba Lawani Adeyemi Oyejola, from the Obaara ruling house, ruled between 1945 – 1989 after which Oba Adewale Adedeji II who died a few weeks ago came to the throne from 1991–2021.