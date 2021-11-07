The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the wake of the recent collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a release signed by the director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Archbishop Martins also sympathised with all those who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the collapsed building.

He said such an unfortunate incident and similar cases could have been prevented with proper regulation and strict monitoring by the relevant supervisory authorities.

The Archbishop described the several incidents of collapsed buildings in Lagos state in recent times and other parts of the country as alarming and called for closer monitoring of those involved in the construction industry so as to curb the use of inferior materials and other unprofessional practices often associated with the industry practitioners.

He called on regulatory agencies to reject the culture of compromise on standards which ultimately undermines the integrity of buildings and results in avoidable death and injury.

The prelate welcomed the idea of a three-day mourning period and hoped that it would make us reflect on the value of human life so that no one would engage in practices and activities that would jeopardise human life and dignity anymore.

He expressed delight that the government set up an independent panel of inquiry made up of professionals from outside of the government circle as that would inspire the sort of confidence that the result of their inquiry may throw up.

He said, “We hope that as the panel unravels the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, it would also identify ways of ensuring that we do not experience such disasters again while those culpable for this one would be brought to book.”