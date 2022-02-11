Chairman of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Special Investigation Panel (SIP), George Okonoma and his team have submitted the report on the 1st November 2021, 21-storey Ikoyi building collapse in Lagos to the president of COREN, Engr. Rabiu Ali.

Okonoma presented the report and recommendations to the council’s president at COREN’s headquarters yesterday in Abuja.

He said report was meant for COREN president and the government to study before making it available to public.

Receiving the document, Ali said in line with COREN’s mandate and Act, “we will ensure that the recommendations are implemented by government.”

Ali said, “Going forward, after we might have seen what went wrong, there are two things to learn from the situation of the 21-storey collapsed building.

“One to see what went wrong and apply the right way to correct ourselves and to sanction erring practitioners for negligence.

“If the report shows that any engineer was involved in the building collapse and has diffracted the practice he or she will definitely be sanctioned by COREN,” he said.

On the involvement of non-engineers, Ali said COREN has been empowered by its enabling Act to prosecute them by using the council ‘s lawyers.