The Abia State chairman of the Action Peoples Party, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji has said that the governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu assumed office unprepared and without a blue print for his administration.

Nwaji stated this in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday following the official launch of the party, attributing it to the “governor’s poor performance in office seven years after.”

He said the governor was foisted on the state by leaders and stakeholders of the immediate past administration to not only cover their ills, but also to continue with their stranglehold on power in the state.

“This is the most reason he has not been able to achieve any meaningful development because he had no idea of what to do with power. And there is nothing more he can do till the end of his tenure.”

He said the party is worried that things are not working the way they ought to be in the state and the state is in a deplorable condition, insisting that if elected in the 2023 general election, there would be a sharp turn around of the situation.

The one-time chairman of Ukwa West local government area council said: “People are yearning for change. We are on a membership drive. There are a good number of members already, but we want more. We want more members.”

Speaking further, Nwaji said: “Our desire is that voters should come out in large numbers on election days to participate in the exercise. We need to change the narrative to place the state where it ought to be by the grace of God.”

“You saw what happened in Kogi State during the Worker’s Day celebration when the civil servants protested against nonepayment of their salaries.The same can happen here because their counterparts are also owed salary arrears and treated as beggers.”

Other highlights of the occasion was the inauguration of both the state and local government area working committees of the party, which he described as a gathering of likeminds from various political parties for change in the state.