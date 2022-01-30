Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has flagged-off the distribution of $1.6m hospital and medical equipment to select hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the supply from PROJECT CURE which came in four containers and valued at $400,000 each was under the auspices of the State Diaspora Commission.

At the occasion at Government House, Umuahia, the capital yesterday, Ikpeazu said the effort would trickle down to the grassroots, adding that the intention was to improve the life expectancy of residents.

He announced that the Specialist Paediatric Hospital in the capital and the Specialist Hospital, Ugwunagbo would soon be commissioned just as the Aba General Hospital has been rejuvenated.

The state commissioner for health, Dr. Joe Osuji, said the occasion was one of the ways to x-ray the achievements of the administration in the health sector, adding that the equipment were of high quality.

In her speech, the executive secretary of the commission, Dr. Ngozi Erondu, appreciated IIkpeazu for his commitment and amount put in ensuring the shipment of the items.

Earlier, the executive secretary, Primary, Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Chinagozi Adindu, said healthcare providers in the state were gladdened by the administration’s interventions in health sector.

The occasion attracted the presence of the wives of the governor and his deputy, Dr. Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu and Lady Vivian Okochukwu respectively, members of the state executive council and professionals from the health sector.

