Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday signed into law, the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N147.2bn.

With the development, the state has sustained the January to December budget cycle as the law becomes effective today, January 1, 2022.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that Ikpeazu presented the “Budget of recovery through industrialization and inclusive growth” to the House of Assembly on December 14, 2021.

Presenting the bill on the floor of the House, he had assured the members that the government would be relentless in the implementation of budget for the peace, order and welfare of people of the state.

He expressed gratitude to the speaker and members of the House for their display of patriotism and expeditious review and passage of the bill.

The governor tasked agencies of government with specific obligations in the implementation of the budget to take their assignments very seriously.

He challenged the revenue earning agencies to redouble their efforts and carry out their responsibilities with greater transparency and deeper sense of patriotism.

