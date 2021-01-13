BY KALU EZIYI |

The Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has threatened to sack the commissioner for Works, Bob Ogu and supervising officials of Ngwa Road project if they failed to mobilise at least 10 earth-moving equipment to the site within the next four weeks.

Ikpeazu handed down the warning while speaking with newsmen after the inauguration ceremony of the rehabilitated Egbema/Egege/Ama Ohafia and the 2.8 kilometres Osusu roads in Aba, expressing displeasure over the slow pace of the job.

Commending the contractor for quality job delivery, the governor, who noted that the road had been a source of worry for both the previous and the present administration, added that the era of shoddy road job had gone in the state.

He said that it was for that reason that his administration decided to reconstruct the road, pointing out that today, it serves as one of the major links to Ariaria International Market and adjoining markets in the commercial nerve centre of the state.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the state House of Assembly Committee on Works and Project Monitoring, Ginger Onwusibe has saluted the governor for the projects, describing the roads as one of his signature projects.

In his remarks, the commissioner challenged Osusu Road residents to protect the road from damage, adding that Ikpeazu had directed the completion of Okigwe, Eziukwu, and Milverton Roads, and Ojike Lane before the end of the dry season.

Inaugurating the road, the Apostolic Nuncio and Head of Diplomatic Missions to Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Catholic Archbishop, Most Rev Fortunatus Nwachukwu extolled Ikpeazu for his giant strides in road construction and other projects.