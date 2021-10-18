The new leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Hon Obinna Ichita, has vowed that the party will make Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to account for his administration’s actions and inactions.

Ichita, the member representing Aba South state constituency in the state House of Assembly stated this in his acceptance speech after he assumed office in Umuahia, the state capital.

“This is one of our responsibilities as an opposition party. We must hold him accountable for his administration’s failures,” he said.

According to him, under his leadership, the party which lost the governorship position by a narrow margin and won 11 out of the 24 seats in the House in the 2015 general election will spring surprises in 2023.

He said that it is sad that almost 22 years after it took over the administration of the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was yet to improve the fortunes of the people, noting that the time to change the narrative had come.

The legislature added that using his constituency as a test case, “the administration’s failure is very obvious as it has failed to deliver on any of its campaign promises even as it has less than two years to exit.”

“The infrastructure is not there, the roads have become dilapidated, the drainage has been blocked, there are heaps of refuse scattered here and there, unemployment is ravaging, but we have a government,” he said.

He maintained that despite the challenges the party has had in its bid to reposition the state, he still has implicit confidence that it remains the alternative to the ruling party to put the state on the right path.

