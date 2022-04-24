A staunch supporter of Abia State governor and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, has said he had considering joining the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Ogbonnaya stated this on a live radio interview in Umuahia, the state capital, adding that he was being compelled to take the decision following internal wrangling allegedly created in the party by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The wrangling which has been threatening to tear the ruling party apart followed the governor’s alleged favourable disposition to a fellow Ngwa man from Abia Central Senatorial district, Prof Uche Ikonne as his successor.

The general opinion of majority of members of the party has been that in 2023 power should return to Abia North where it began in 1999 under the party’s zoning arrangement and in the name of the state’s Charter of Equity.

Ogbonnaya, who served in Ikpeazu’s first term in office as commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, also alleged that the governor had failed to execute any meaningful project in Abia North Senatorial district.

Insisting that Ikpeazu’s action amounted to biting the fingers that fed him, including himself, he said there was an agreement between him and the party leaders that he should ensure the return of power to the North in 2023.

According to the one-time transition committee chairman of Umuahia North local government council, the agreement was signed between the party and notable political and traditional leaders of Ukwa la Ngwa.

The PDP leader said one of the party’s 2019 governorship aspirants who was prevailed upon to drop his ambition to allow Ikpeazu go for a second term was the chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Prof Greg Ibe.

He said by his unilateral action, Ikpeazu had brought so much confusion into the party, maintaining that many of the members had began to fine-tune their exit before they were completely sidelined by his foot soldiers.

Asked whether the consideration is to join Ibe who has defected to APGA because of the anointing and to continue with the ambition, Ogbonnaya said APGA is an Igbo party and represents the spirit and ideals of Ndigbo.

He, however, said despite the development, Ikpeazu, in his opinion remained his friend, even as he sometimes refuses to pick his calls, adding that he had not regretted spearheading his nomination for the post and eventual victory in 2015.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that Ogbonnaya, generally referred to as Evula Ogu (War Ram) of Ibeku land, served as deputy chief of staff in the office of the deputy governor of the state in the administration of Senator T. A. Orji.