Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has kicked against the return of Odion Ighalo to the Super Eagles squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde respectively.

Ikpeba made this known on Monday NightFootball Show on Supersports, where he questioned the decision of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to invite Ighalo to the squad.

Recall that Ighalo hung his boots after helping the team win a bronze in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the Third-Place match.

He however, believed Ighalo will get the necessary services from Alex Iwobi.

“I don’t really like the invitation of Ighalo to the Super Eagles. I want to believe that the coach knows why they have recalled him to the team even when he has not given any response so far.

“Well, it could be a mind game. However, the return of Alex Iwobi to the Super Eagles will provide the necessary assistance for him.”