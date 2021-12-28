The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has unveiled a mobile application designed to track Kidnapped victims and expose looming danger anywhere in Yoruba Land.

This was disclosed by a foremost historian and leader of the group, Professor Banji Akintoye , saying the device remained an innovative way of fighting crimes in a modern society.

He said the mobile application and alert system, named PAJAWIRI, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once the victims have the application installed in their phones either on or off.

The Security System also has another system called AFINIHAN that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the security system held in Ibadan, Oyo State, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is evidence that the Yoruba people are intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

“It is these Innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria”.

On the attendant benefits of PAJAWIRI, Akintoye said, “Every person in possession of the Pajawiri app on their telephone, will be able to activate the APP instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.

“In that way, no Yoruba person needs to be alone anywhere on their farms, schools, market places, shops and anywhere else. Any person who finds himself threatened by danger and who is in possession of Pajawiri will be able to alert other persons for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide owes our engineers who have put this together an enormous debt of gratitude. The Yoruba people also owe a lot of gratitude to the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination groups, “Ilana Omo Oduduwa” for all the encouragement and support that they have given to these engineers.