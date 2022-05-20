Fabinho has confirmed he will be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian missed Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Chelsea due to a hamstring problem, but he will be fit enough to play in Paris.

“Yes, I’ll be there… to play,” Fabinho told Spanish outlet AS.

“We are working and recovering to be ready for that final.

“I am very calm and very confident that I will be there, so we have to keep working and resting to be at the best physical level for May 28th.”

In the same vein, Fabinho also admitted that his teammates are ‘very tired’ as the season draws to a close.

The Reds have the final Premier League game of the season this weekend, hosting Wolves at Anfield, before next Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“I think I can speak a little generally: We are very tired,” Fabinho told AS.

“It’s true because we’ve been playing on weekends and during the week for a month now, always game after game and important games; which makes you physically and mentally tired as well, but this team worked very hard to get here, to this point in the season with a chance of winning all four trophies.

“There are few games left, there is a final sprint and the coach will have a bit of a headache to form a team because 120 minutes at this point in the season (for the FA Cup final) is not easy.”

I hope that those who play are well prepared, because it will be very hard.”