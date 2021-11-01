The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the Anambra State governorship election holding on Saturday, Dr. Obinna Uzor, has promised that his administration will end the current prevailing insecurity in the state if elected governor.

He told hundreds of the SPD stakeholders from the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state yesterday in Awka, that his administration would be guided by the party’s philosophy which he stated is essentially targeted at uplifting the indigents.

He stated that in addition to providing free education at all levels, his administration would end all forms of criminality through empowering the poor to be gainfully engaged either in trading, agriculture or through skill acquisition.

He stated that there are 18 political parties that fielded candidates for the governorship election, and, that it is only the SDP that submitted about 6, 068 party agents to the Independent National Electoral Commission and he expressed optimism that if the election is conducted free and fair, he will win.