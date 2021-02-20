BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Lagos

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to expose criminal elements responsible for the recent security challenges in Ibarapaland, especially the killing of residents including Dr. Fatai Aborode.

The governor, who was speaking during a special two and a half hours live programme aired by the network service of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in Ibadan on Saturday stated that his administration remains determined to go after the suspected killers.

He stated that his insistence on thorough investigation of the killing of the late politician had begun to yield results, as the Police were already interrogating some individuals related to the incident.

He warned residents of the state not to pigeon-hole or profile any ethnic nationality as enemies, saying the enemies of the state are criminals and bandits of all tribes.

Makinde said his administration was taking deliberate measures to reduce the trust deficit between government and the people.

The governor, who reiterated his commitment to remain honest with the people of the state, said that his administration was going out of its way to rebuild the trust between the people and the government.

He declared that his government’s plan to take the state from poverty to prosperity is on course, saying that efforts and programmes of the government to develop the state were on course and progressing steadily.

Makinde, who spoke on his stewardship three months to his second anniversary, said that in line with his administration’s commitment to focus on education, security, health and economic expansion through agribusiness, all the projects being carried out by his administration have been target-driven and are capable of impacting positively on the state.