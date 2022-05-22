A presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has said the nation has the worst leaders on earth, promising to fix bad governance if elected.

Anakwenze stated this while speaking to journalists ahead of the PDP presidential primaries to be held next week.

“Nigeria has the worst leaders on earth. We have everything. God has given us everything but we have the worse leaders. But I came to change bad leadership. I came to change the stealing culture.

“I have over 400 medical doctors working in my company. No one steals from me. We will ensure that things work in Nigeria,” Anakwenze said.

On the security challenges, the presidential aspirant said he will use dialogue to end them.

“And if it does not work, we will use force. We will use force and bomb them 24-hours a day. Drones, armed ships, gunship will be used against anyone terrorists that did not accept dialogue,” Anakwenze said stating that it is what the world is doing.

Anakwenze who also informed the PDP delegates of his 12-point agenda pledges to restructure a new Nigeria.

Anakwenze who is an American-based medical doctor and had been cleared by the PDP as one of its presidential aspirants to contest the party’s ticket at the forthcoming National Convention in Abuja, described the party as one big family.

He commended the party for giving all the aspirants equal honour and recognition during the successful screening to participate in the convention, he pledged that he will continue to support the party at all levels.

While in power, Anakwenze vowed to vigorously pursue the 12-point agenda, which he entitled “Hope For Nigeria In Brief.”