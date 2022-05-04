Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday reiterated that his administration will fulfill its campaign promises which he puts at 80 percent completion especially in the areas of healthcare services, education, roads construction and reconstruction, and economic empowerment.

Mohammed stated this while receiving the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, during a sallah homage to the Government House along with district heads and other traditional title holders in Bauchi emirate.

The governor recalled that his administration had since its inception in May 2019 been meeting the needs and aspirations of the generality of people of the state, and would not relent in this regard until the mandate is fully fulfilled.

Mohammed assured that the remaining 20 percent of the promises to the electorate would be redeemed between now and the forthcoming general elections.

He said the feat could not have been attained without the support, understanding and cooperation of the people, particularly the emirs, district and village heads whom he acknowledged fervently prayed for the success of the administration.

The governor further said the local government councils in the state are executing projects according to the needs of the electorate at the grassroots level, adding that problems of salaries and pensions payment have become a thing of the past.

Governor Bala said that as a mark of respect for the traditional institution, the state government will reconstruct, renovate or give a facelift to palaces of rulers before the exit of the administration.

He explained that his struggle for the leadership of the country was borne out of the desire to salvage Nigerians from the multifarious problems bedeviling them, and to evolve policies and programmes that could uplift their living standard generally.

He also assured that the state government has already procured enough fertilizer for this year’s farming season to ensure food security for the state.

Speaking earlier, the emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu assured of his emirate support and loyalty to the state government, while expressing gratitude for the Ummah witnessing the end of the Ramadan fast in peace, tranquility and peaceful co-existence.

The emir commended the governor for his relentless efforts in the provision of security to lives and property of citizens irrespective of their ethno-religious differences.

Emir Adamu hailed the state government for the provision of vehicles to district heads across the state and the renovation of their palaces aimed at boosting their morale.