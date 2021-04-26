ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has disclosed that he would give Almeria forward Sadiq Umar and Crotone star, Simy Nwankwo, chance to prove their worth in the senior national team.

Rohr, who spoke on a local TV station, Elegbete TV Sports, said he’s impressed with the quality of strikers at his disposal but would be more delighted to see Sadiq’s quality.

Recall that Sadiq was invited for the just concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, but due to the Covid-19 travel restriction by some European countries, the Nigerian international was not allowed to honour the invitation.

However, the German tactician, who also rates Crotone star, Simy Nwankwo high, said that both players will be given equal chances in the Super Eagles.

“Sadiq deserves also a chance – one of the best center forwards in Spain actually.

“Simy I know him very well, and so I didn’t have to invite him again to know how he is.

“The last matches were the last opportunity also for me to see some new players because now we go to the World Cup and now will be too late to experiment.

“I know already Simy very well; he is a very good player