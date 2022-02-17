Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has declared his resolve to honour the clarion call by patriotic Nigerians to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Bello, who appreciated the call by Nigerians, promised to declare his intention to contest for the exalted seat after the February 26, 2022 convention.

He said, “I will not turn down calls made by Nigerians to run for president.”

The governor who spoke after he met President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, affirmed that he would not turn down such patriotic offers and described President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who would want a qualified successor like him.

Yahaya Bello said he had always been an advocate for capacity, performance over ethnic or other demographic quality, noting that the country needed a leader with the ability to serve irrespective of region they belong.

He said fairness and equity matters a lot in consideration of who takes over from Buhari in 2023.

Governor Yahaya Bello asserted that in answering the question of his credentials to jostle for the number one seat of the nation, people must refer to what was in existence in Kogi State before he took over in 2016.

He highlighted areas of security, unity and infrastructural development as some focal areas of his administration’s success, noting that journalists were at liberty to do their independent findings or go through the various web platforms of the state to access this information.

The governor said that his administration has surpassed expectations and specifically in the area of integration as the state is more united than ever before as ethnic and religious affinity was no longer a clause of concern in the state, opining that such was the feast many Nigerians desired.

Yahaya Bello said he keyed into President Buhari’s efforts in curbing insecurity in the North and other parts of the country , adding that the people of the zone will soon start reaping the dividends of those efforts.