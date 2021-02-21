ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly (End-Time Church) Pastor

Tunde Bakare has said that he won’t give up on Nigeria nor President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare was Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 presidential election

but they lost to Goodluck Jonathan.

But speaking during a sermon aired on Channels Television, Bakare said

Nigeria must work during his lifetime.

“I won’t give up on Nigeria. I won’t give up on President Muhammadu Buhari,” the clergy said while demonstrating how he was crawling as a child but his mother did not give up on him.

Bakare, Prophetic-Apostolic pastor was reportedly arrested in March 2002 for sermons critical of President Olusegun Obasanjo.